Duke rallies, but can’t hold on in 38-35 loss at Georgia Tech

The Duke offense generated 559 yards of total offense, but it wasn’t enough on Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 38-35 to Georgia Tech to remain winless in the ACC.
It was a remarkable second half for the Blue Devils, who trailed 28-7 at halftime, and threw an interception on their first possession of the third quarter. But from that point the momentum belonged to Duke, which scored on a touchdown on its next four possessions and took a 35-31 lead.
Georgia Tech scored the go-ahead points when quarterback Justin Thomas fired a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back Clinton Lynch with 5:38 remaining.
Duke was unable to move the ball and was forced to punt. It appeared the Devils might have one more chance to get the ball when they forced Georgia Tech into a third-and-17 at the 21 with only 2:19 left, needing one stop to get the ball back.
It didn’t happen. Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas dropped back and escaped the Duke defensive pressure. He turned upfield and slid down after a 50-yard gain to essentially end any chances.
Thomas was a handful all day. He had a career-best 459 yards in total offense. Thomas completed 10 of 14 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 17 times for a career-best 195 yards and two touchdowns.
Duke (3-5, 0-4) was led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 73 yards. Jones was 22-for-36 passing, including a 7-yarder to tight end Daniel Helm with 8:55 that put the Blue Devils ahead 35-31.
Georgia Tech couldn’t defend Duke’s tight ends all game. Helm had six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns, Davis Koppenhaver had three receptions for 51 yards and Erich Schneider caught three passes for 30 yards.
Shaun Wilson led the rushing attack with for 111 yards on 10 carries, including a 57-yarder, and one touchdown and Jela Duncan ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Duke clawed its way back in the second half on a pair of touchdown runs by Duncan, one from the 1, the other from the 10 following a Georgia Tech fumble.
After Georgia Tech’s Harrison Butker kicked a 22-yard field goal to give his team a 31-28 lead, the Blue Devils went ahead on a 14-yard run by Reed and a 7-yard pass from Jones to Helm.
Duke’s offense produced 23 first downs and almost matched ball-hogging Georgia Tech for time of possession (28:19 to 31:41). The Blue Devils were hurt by two lost fumbles and an interception. The turnovers stopped Duke’s offensive momentum, although they did not lead to any Georgia Tech points.
Georgia Tech (5-3, 2-3) finished with 605 total yards, 341 of it on the ground.
