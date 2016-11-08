Duke’s biggest games this season: Three to watch

Duke vs. Kansas at MSG
Nov. 15
Kansas finished second in the AP preseason poll behind Duke and boasts a big recruit of its own. The Jayhawks landed Josh Jackson, the No. 2 overall recruit of 2016 who has big goals this season.
Kansas, the Big 12 favorite, will return four of its top six scorers from 2015-16, a team that captured the 11th straight 25-win season.
This will be Duke’s first major test of the season.
Michigan State at Duke (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Nov. 29
The Spartans have the third-best recruiting class and one of their best in recent years, featuring five-star forward Jaren Jackson.
Michigan State has a loaded stretch to start the season, which includes its opener against Arizona and games against Duke and Kentucky.
North Carolina at Duke
Feb. 9
It’ll be the first time the rivals will meet since Carolina fell in the 2016 title game. Duke and UNC were the top two teams in the preseason ACC poll.
Jessika Morgan
Comments