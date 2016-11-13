Photo Gallery: North Carolina 97, Chatanooga 57 | 11.13.16

North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and his teammates warm up for their game against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Meeks scored 14 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gazes as the American flag as he stands with his teammates for the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) shoots over Chattanooga’s Casey Jones (24) during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) collides with Chattanooga’s Greg Pryor (1) in the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) tries to tap in a basket over Chattanooga’s Peyton Woods (10) during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bradley scored 12 points in the Tar Heels’ 97-57 victory.
Chattanooga head coach Matt McCall reacts as the Tar Heels open a lead over the Mocs during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) puts up a shot over Chattanooga’s Casey Jones (24) during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bradley scored 12 points in the Tar Heels’ 97-57 victory.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) and Kennedy Meeks (3)....
....battle for a loose ball with Chattanooga’s Greg Pryor (1) during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) defends Chattanooga’s Casey Jones (24) in the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) points to a teammate to acknowledge an assist after sinking a basket in the first half against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams scored 11 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) dives after a loose ball with Chattanooga’s Greg Pryor (1) during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) battles a loose ball with Chattanooga’s Greg Pryor (1) during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Chattanooga’s Greg Pryor (1) battle for control of the ball during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and assistant coach C.B. McGrath applaud the Tar Heels’ performance during the first half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) puts up a shot over Chattanooga’s Greg Pryor (1) during the second half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bradley scored 12 points in the Tar Heels’ 97-57 victory.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Chattanooga’s Makinde London (21) during the second half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Meeks scored 14 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket for two of his 11 points in the second half against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams scratches his head as he watches the second half against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells instructions to his player during the second half against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot against Chattanooga’s Justin Tuoyo (5) in the second half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) goes after an offensive rebound over Chattanooga’s Justin Tuoyo (5), Casey Jones (24) and Tre McLean (23) during the second half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) glides to the basket for a dunk on a fast break during the second half against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) dunks on a fast break during the second half against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) out with a broken foot, applauds his teammates performamce against Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a shot by Chattanooga’s Justin Tuoyo (5) in the second half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) tries for a steal from Chattanooga’s Rodney Chatham (2) during the second half on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) smiles as he watches the reserve players in the closing minutes of the Tar Heels’ 97-57 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Meeks scored 14 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
