Duke blown out at Pitt, 56-14

PITTSBURGH What a difference one week makes.
Just nine days after a thrilling upset win over North Carolina, the Duke Blue Devils were unable to build on any momentum that win might have created with a mistake-filled 56-14 blowout loss at Pittsburgh.
It was not only Duke’s worst loss of the season by a significant margin, the 42-point deficit was its worst loss since a 49-point defeat at the hands of then-No. 1 Alabama back on Sept. 18, 2010.
On Saturday, the problems for Duke started almost immediately.
On the second play from scrimmage running back Shaun Wilson fumbled to put the Pitt offense in business at the Duke 17-yard line.
Two plays later, Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman found a wide-open Dontez Ford in the end zone after safety Alonzo Saxton II lost his footing and slipped to the turf.
It was a sign of things to come for both teams.
Even when the Blue Devils looked as if they might be able to keep pace with Pitt’s high-powered offense, it was almost always immediately answered by another Pitt score.
On Duke’s second offensive series quarterback Daniel Jones orchestrated a masterful five-play, 59-yard scoring drive that ended with a 6-yard strike to Chris Taylor.
The Duke defense responded by allowing Pitt to march 64 yards on eight plays on a drive that was capped off with a James Conner 1-yard score to help Pitt regain the lead. The Panthers would add to it on a 56-yard Quadree Henderson touchdown run on a jet sweep play that has become the signature play of the Pitt offense.
Late in the second quarter, just as Pitt appeared to be pulling away, Duke cornerback Bryon Fields made what seemed to be at the time a game-changing play when he picked off a Peterman pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to seven.
Pitt instantly answered with a 56-yard Peterman touchdown pass to Jester Weah.
It was at that point when things really started to unravel for Duke.
After Jones drove the Blue Devils deep into Pitt territory late in the second quarter, kicker A.J. Reed missed a 31-yard field goal, his sixth miss of the season on nine attempts, going into the half. Pitt took the opening second-half kick off and marched 71 yards on a scoring drive that ended with Conner’s second touchdown of the game. That touchdown gave Conner the ACC records for most rushing (50) and total (53) career touchdowns.
Offensively, Duke was never able to fully take advantage of what had been one of the nation’s most vulnerable pass defenses because Jones was under constant pressure all day.
When he was able to get enough time to get rid of the ball, drops plagued the Duke receivers.
Jones finished the day 28-for-46 for 248 yards and a touchdown.
While pass protection was a constant issue, the running game was an even bigger problem with Duke managing just 26 yards on 21 carries.
Duke closes its season on Saturday at Miami.
