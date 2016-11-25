Three things to know about Appalachian State at Duke

Duke (5-1) continues its four-game home stretch with Appalachian State (2-2) on Saturday. Both teams are coming off victories, Duke an 88-67 win over William & Mary and Appalachian State a 70-61 decision over Hartford.
Another early-season test for the Blue Devils is looming. After the Mountaineers, they’ll host No. 24 Michigan State (2-2) for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Tuesday.
1. Amile Jefferson has had a dominant start
Coming back off a foot injury this season, the grad student forward has averaged a double-double through six games this year. He’s scoring 16 points and grabbing 13.3 boards a game, truly dominating the defensive glass.
2. The Blue Devils have a strong perimeter defense
Driving by guards, Duke’s three-point field goal defense is the eighth-best in the country. Duke has held its opponents to a .224 mark from beyond the arc, outscoring teams by 13.5 there. The Blue Devils held William & Mary to seven made 3s on 21 tries Wednesday.
3. Duke attacks the rim
Grayson Allen was limited this time last week because of a toe issue, and you can tell he’s feeling a lot better. He was 6-of-6 from the free throw line against the Tribe, a perfection matched by rookie guard Frank Jackson (4-of-4 from the stripe). Matt Jones was also 2-of-2 there, and Duke shot 19-of-22 from the line.
Appalachian State at Duke
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium
TV/online: RSN, Watch ESPN app
