Duke’s Lexie Brown passes milestone in win over Elon

Junior guard Lexie Brown surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career while leading the No. 21 Duke women’s basketball team to a 68-61 victory over Elon Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Brown totaled 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 3-for-4 clip from behind the arc, and added six rebounds. Redshirt junior Rebecca Greenwell also reached double figures with 12 points and freshman Leaonna Odom had eight while senior Kendall Cooper notched a team-high eight rebounds.
Maddie McCallie, the daughter of Duke head coach Joanne P. McCallie, recorded three points off the bench for the Phoenix (4-4).
Greenwell jump-started the Blue Devils (10-1) with a quick five points, giving them a 7-3 advantage. Both teams went through a tough shooting stretch, with Elon narrowing the score to 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Brown opened the second frame with a long trey and Duke held the Phoenix scoreless for a five-minute span to stretch its lead to 11. The Blue Devils went on to take a 29-23 lead into the locker room at the intermission.
Elon’s Ra’Shika White helped slash the margin to three early in the third quarter before Greenwell and Brown both drained 3-pointers to put the score at 39-31. Brown and Odom fueled a 6-0 spurt that pushed the lead back into double digits and the squad’s defensive effort kept the Phoenix off the board for the final 2:46 of the period for a 53-37 advantage.
After Duke outscored Elon by 10 in the third quarter, the Phoenix climbed back within single digits in the final minutes. Brown topped the 20-point mark for the fifth time on the season to close out the Blue Devils’ fifth consecutive victory.
Duke rounded out the contest with 40 percent shooting from the field (20-of-50) while limiting the Phoenix to a 33 percent shooting performance (22-of-67).
White headlined Elon’s effort with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Following a break for final exams, the Blue Devils resume action on Dec. 21 against Villanova in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 7 p.m. contest will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
From news release
