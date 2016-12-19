Wake Forest defensive end Xach Gill, a four-star prospect, chooses UNC

Xach Gill, one of the top 2017 in-state recruits who had yet to commit, has announced he will play college football for North Carolina next season.
Gill, a 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman and four-star recruit, made his announcement Monday in front of nearly 100 people at Wake Forest High School’s gym.
He chose UNC over Virginia Tech, his other top choice. Gill’s father said UCLA was also a factor.
Gill said he chose UNC over other schools, because of “the way they build and develop players on and off the field.”
He said his highest priority in picking a school was education.
“Which school would be good for my major, which is communications, and on top of that life outside of football,” Gill said.
Gill was part of a Wake Forest team that won the state championship on Saturday. Wake Forest’s defense pitched a shutout against Greensboro’s Page High 29-0.
He has played mostly as a defensive end in a 3-4 alignment, but played some offensive line this year. Gill said coaches at UNC have told him he could line up on the inside or outside. He said he has no preference.
“Wherever I can make an impact,” Gill said. “As a player I bring leadership skills and my drive. I’m not going to let anybody outwork me.”
Gill is the No. 7 rated recruit in the state, according to 247sports.com, and the 285th rated recruit overall. He put up big numbers during his senior season at Wake Forest, accumulating 84 tackles, 36 for a loss, and 17 sacks.
Gill was supposed to announce his decision last week, but delayed the announcement until after the state championship game, citing he did not want to be a distraction to his team.
Michael Joyner, Wake Forest’s athletic director, said Gill has the “it factor.” He said he’s the most humble student he’s ever coached.
Gill’s decision to play for UNC is a needed boostfor the Tar Heels since defensive tackle Nazair Jones recently announced he would declare for the NFL draft. Senior defensive end Mikey Bart is also playing in his final year.
Gill said he will enroll at UNC in January.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
