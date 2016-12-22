Photo Gallery: North Carolina gets win over Northern Iowa | 12.21.16

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) comes up with the ball after forcing a turnover during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1), out recovering from an injury now dresses in his uniform instead of a suit as he waits for the starting lineup to be introduced before the Tar Heels’ game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) is introduced into the starting lineup prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) gets tangled with Northern Iowa’s Bennett Koch (25) during a battle for a loose ball in the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket past Northern Iowa’s Klint Carlson (2) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Northern Iowa’s Ted Friedman (3) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Northern Iowa’s Ted Friedman (3) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) tries for a steal on a pass from Northern Iowa’s Hunter Rhodes (21) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) puts up a shot against Northern Iowa’s Ted Friedman (3) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots over Northern Iowa’s Klint Carlson (2) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) shoots over Northern Iowa’s Hunter Rhodes (21) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) goes after a loose ball with Northern Iowa’s Jeremy Morgan (20) and Isaiah Brown (24) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) defends Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Brown (24) during the first half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team during the first half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives to the basket against Northern Iowa’s Bennett Koch (25) during the second half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) hurdles with his teammates following a time out during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Northern Iowa’s Klint Carlson (2) during the second half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Meeks lead all scores with 18 points in the Tar Heels' 85-42 victory.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells to his players during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) glides to the basket for a dunk over Northern Iowa’s Juwan McCloud (13) during the second half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina fans applaud following a dunk by Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and his fellow teammates rush to greet teammate Isaiah Hicks (4) after a dunk during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) is congratulated by teammate Theo Pinson (1) after a dunk during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams instructs Nate Britt (0) during second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) blocks a shot by Northern Iowa’s Justin Dahl (15) during the second half on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) breaks to the basket for a dunk during the second half against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
