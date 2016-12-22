University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams may be watching some Christmas specials as homework over the holiday break after he confused two holiday classics.
During an interview with ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla that aired Wednesday, Williams was asked whether he had a favorite reindeer.
“Yeah, Frosty,” Williams said. “Was Frosty a reindeer?”
Turns out Fraschilla, a former coach himself, was also a bit rusty on the names of the eight tiny reindeer, and “confirmed” that Frosty was part of Santa’s crew — and not a charming and lovable snowman that comes to life at the wishing of children.
“Yeah, I think so,” Fraschilla said.
Here’s a video of the interaction, courtesy of SB Nation:
Roy Williams' favorite reindeer is ... Frosty ...https://t.co/l9hSWop9hy https://t.co/QwcBPtcPPB— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 22, 2016
Since the moment aired, several people have taken to social media and riffed on the mix-up.
Roy Williams asked on ESPN to name his favorite reindeer. Answer: "Frosty". I'm transferring.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 22, 2016
Roy Williams asked about his favorite reindeer. He says "Frosty," dude agrees with him. That's how much of a stud Roy is...— Ryan McCarthy (@CoachRMcCar) December 22, 2016
Maybe Fraschilla should also watch some vintage television specials this Christmas. Or, at the very least, Williams and Fraschilla may want to listen to “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman,” tunes made famous in the early 1950s by singing cowboy Gene Autry.
