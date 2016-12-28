North Carolina Breaks Century Mark Against Monmouth

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) trap Monmouth’s Justin Robinson (12) during the first half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Monmouth’s Chris Brady (45) during the first half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Monmouth head coach King Rice, a former North Carolina player, applauds his team’s performance during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives to the basket against Monmouth’s Micah Seaborn (10) during the first half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) launches a three-point shot over Monmouth’s Micah Seaborn (10) during the first half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson lead all scores with 28 points in the Tar Heels’102-74 victory.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) puts up a shot against Monmouth’s Collin Stewart (30) during the first half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) dives to the floor after a loose ball during the first half against Monmouth on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) and Monmouth’s Austin Tilghman (23) dives to the floor after a loose ball during the first half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Monmouth head coach King Rice, a former North Carolina player, directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a shot by Monmouth’s Sam Ibiezugbe (44) during the first half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) defends Monmouth’s Justin Robinson (12) during the first half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Monmouth on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk in the first half against Monmouth on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) ....
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Monmouth’s Je’lon Hornbeak (11) during the second half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson lead all scores with 28 points in the Tar Heels’102-74 victory.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) muscles his way to the basket against Monmouth’s Collin Stewart (30) during the second half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Meeks scored 17 points in the Tar Heels’102-74 victor
Monmouth head coach King Rice, a former North Carolina player, reacts after being called for a technical foul in the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) confers with teammates Kennedy Meeks (3), Kenny Williams (24) and Isaiah Hicks (4) while teammate Joel Berry II (2) shoots free throws following a technical foul against Monmouth during the second half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) shoots a free throw after Monmouth head coach King Rice was called for a second technical foul in the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Monmouth’s Micah Seaborn (10) during the second half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) stretches to secure an offensive rebound during the second half against Monmouth on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) defends Monmouth’s Micah Seaborn (10) during the second half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Monmouth on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives to the basket past Monmouth’s Collin Stewart (30) during the second half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) tries for a steal from Monmouth’s Je’lon Hornbeak (11) during the second half on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Monmouth head coach King Rice, a former North Carolina player, reacts after being called for a second technical foul in the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and his teammates celebrate after Kanler Coker (13) sank a free throw to break the century mark securing the Tar Heels’ 102-74 victory over Monmouth on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson lead all scores with 28 points.
