Blessed with size, quickness and humility, Clemson freshman living up to expectations

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor