Photo Gallery: Tar Heels fall to Georgia Tech |12.31.16

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and his teammates wait for the opening tip off against Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Georgia Tech’s Quinton Stephens (12) during the first half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia. Jackson scored 16 points in the Tar Heels’ loss.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Georgia Tech’s Quinton Stephens (12) during the first half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia. Pastner earned his first ACC Conference victory after the Yellow Jackets defeated North Carolina 75-63.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) secures a loose ball in a battle under Georgia’ Tech’s Tadric Jackson (1) during the first half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie (5) during the first half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) dives over Georgia Tech’s Quinton Stephens (12) for a loose ball during the first half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) dives over Georgia Tech’s Quinton Stephens (12) for a loose ball during the first half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) dives over Georgia Tech’s Quinton Stephens (12) for a loose ball during the first half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) drives to the basket against Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie (5) during the first half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia. Britt scored 13 points in the Tar Heels’ loss.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket in the second half against Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s Quinton Stephens (12) defends North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) listens to head coach Roy Williams during a time out in the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his players applaud a basket in the second half against Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and Luke Maye (32) battle for an offensive rebound with Georgia Tech’s Ben Lammers (44) during the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina assistants from left, Steve Robinson, C.B. McGrath, Hubert Davis and Brad Frederick listen to head coach Roy Williams during a time out in the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s Justin Moore (0) is trapped by North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) and Joel Berry II (2) during the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket for two of his 16 points in the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) blocks a shot by Georgia Tech’s Quinton Stephens (12) as he charges into Joel Berry II (2) during the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams challenges his players during a time out in the second half against Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) secures an offensive rebound from Georgia Tech’ s Kellen McCormick (32) in the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s Ben Lammers (44) and Quinton Stephens (12) battle with North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) Isaiah Hicks (4) for a loose ball during the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team during the second half against Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie (5) gets a dunk over North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) Isaiah Hicks (4) and Kenny Williams (24) during the second half on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia. Okogie lead all scores with 26 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches the second half against Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) secures an offensive rebound and passes to an open teammate during the second half against Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) and Kennedy Meeks (3) react to the Tar Heels 75-63 loss to drives to Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) covers his face as he watches the final minute of play against Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams congratulates Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner after the Yellow Jackets defeated the Tar Heels 75-63 on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Justin Jackson (44) leave the court after falling 75-63 to Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com