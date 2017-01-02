ACC

January 2, 2017 5:12 PM

Duke’s Coach K by the numbers

In 42 seasons as a head coach, Mike Krzyzweski leads or is in the top five in nearly every statistical category, among NCAA Division I coaches. Krzyzweski will take a leave of absence as he undergoes back surgery on Friday, the school has announced. Here is Coach K by the numbers:

1,055-323 overall record (at Army and Duke)

.766 win-loss percentage

445 ACC wins

90 NCAA tournament wins

37 seasons at Duke

32 NCAA tournament bids

13 ACC tournament championships

12 Final Fours

5 NCAA national championships

3 Team USA Olympic golds with him as head coach

69 age - he’ll be 70 in February

