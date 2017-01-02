Duke’s Coach K by the numbers

In 42 seasons as a head coach, Mike Krzyzweski leads or is in the top five in nearly every statistical category, among NCAA Division I coaches. Krzyzweski will take a leave of absence as he undergoes back surgery on Friday, the school has announced. Here is Coach K by the numbers:
1,055-323 overall record (at Army and Duke)
.766 win-loss percentage
445 ACC wins
90 NCAA tournament wins
37 seasons at Duke
32 NCAA tournament bids
13 ACC tournament championships
12 Final Fours
5 NCAA national championships
3 Team USA Olympic golds with him as head coach
69 age - he’ll be 70 in February
Jonathan M. Alexander
Comments