Photo Gallery: Tar Heels dominate Wolfpack in Chapel Hill |01.08.17

North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) gives teammate Justin Jackson (44) a hug after Jackson sank a three point basket to give the Tar Heels a 90-48 lead in the second half against N.C. on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill N.C. Jackson lead all scores with 21 points in the Tar Heels’ 107-56 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) gets ready for tipoff before the Wolfpack's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, Jan 8, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) shoots as N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) defends during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) shoots on a fast break as N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) tries to get back to defend during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot over N.C. State’s Terry Henderson (3) during the first half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives past N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) to the basket during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives around N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4), left, and Terry Henderson (3) during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried argues against the call during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) lands in the photographers along the baseline after sinking a basket and drawing a foul during the first half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0), left, fights with North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) for the loose ball during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14), right, tries to stop North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket past N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) in the first half during UNC's 107-56 victory over N.C. State.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) defends N.C. State’s Abdul-Malik Abu (0) during the first half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket to give the Tar Heels a 16-4 lead during the first half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) launches a three point shot over N.C. State’s Maverick Rowan (24) during the first half on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill N.C. Jackson hit 6 of 11 three point attempts and lead all scores with 21 points in the Tar Heels' 107-56 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina fans try to distract N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) while he takes a free throw during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots as he is fouled by N.C. State's BeeJay Anya (21) during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) tries to keep the ball from North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State Mark Gottfried directs his team during the first half against North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5), Luke Maye (32) and Joel Berry II (2) defend N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the first half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried talks with Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) reacts after sinking a three point basket during the first half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried is given a technical after Dennis Smith Jr. (4) received his third foul during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State Mark Gottfried is called for a technical foul in the first half against North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) tries to pass out of the pressure of North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4), left, and Kenny Williams (24) during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is pumped after N.C. State is called for a shot clock violation during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is pumped after N.C. State is called for a shot clock violation during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells instructions to his players during the first half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State Mark Gottfried tells his players to use their heads after a shot clock violation in the first half against North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) is called for the foul on North Carolina's Seventh Woods (21) during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells instructions to his players during the first half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) shoots as N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) defends during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) is all smiles after hitting a three-pointer as N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) stands to the right during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket as N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) defends in the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket as N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) defends in the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) launches a three point shot over N.C. State’s Terry Henderson (3) during the first half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his players Tony Bradley (5), Luke Maye (32) and Justin Jackson (44) during a time out in the first half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11), center, passes out of the pressure by North Carolina's Nate Britt (0), left, and Joel Berry II (2) during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams confers with assistant coach C.B. McGrath during the first half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) defends N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) during the first half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) lands in the seats after chasing down a loose ball during the second half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) and Joel Berry II (2) defend N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks over N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) drives in for two past N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and Kenny Williams (24) defend N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) during the second half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half. Berry II scored 19 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried talks with Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half of UNC's 107-56 victory.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) blocks the shot by North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24) can't believe he was called for the turnover during the second half of UNC's 107-56 victory.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14), left, Dennis Smith Jr. (4) and BeeJay Anya (21) walk back to the bench during a timeout during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) tries to drive around North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) shoots as North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) defends during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) gives teammate Justin Jackson (44) a hug after Jackson sank a three point basket to give the Tar Heels a 90-48 lead in the second half against N.C. on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill N.C. Jackson lead all scores with 21 points in the Tar Heels’ 107-56 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) shoots while North Carolina's Seventh Woods (21) defends during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) defends N.C. State’s Beejay Anya (21) during the second half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) reacts after the Tar Heels broke the century mark on a basket by Seventh Woods in their 107- 56 win over N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) and Seventh Woods (21) double up on N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
J. Cole watches N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) and North Carolina's Stilman White (30) during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21)...
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
....draws a hard foul from N.C. State’s Beejay Anya (21)...
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
...during the second half on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Abdul-Malik Abu (0) looks for an open teammate after recovering a loose ball during the second half against North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried, center, sits on the bench between assistant coaches Orlando Early, left, and Heath Schroyer during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and Kennedy Meeks (3) react after the Tar Heels broke the century on a basket by Seventh Woods in their 10-756 win over N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) drives to the basket for a dunk during the second half against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4), left, and Omer Yurtseven (14) walk off the court after UNC's 107-56 victory over N.C. State.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com