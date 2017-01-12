Photo Gallery: North Carolina gets road win at Wake Forest

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) breaks to the basket on a fast break during the first half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team warm up for their game against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford (13) shoots over North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford (13) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest coach Danny Manning directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team in the first half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest's Brandon Childress (0) drives against North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) puts up a shot against Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against Wake Forest's Dinos Mitoglou (44) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) and Kenny Williams (24) defend Wake Forest's Keyshawn Woods (1) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Wake Forest's Sam Japhet-Mathias (25) during the first half during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) and Dinos Mitoglou (44) defend North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) and Dinos Mitoglou (44) defend North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams walks on the court to check on Tony Bradley (5) after an injury in the first half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina trainer Doug Halverson, left, and head coach Roy Williams attend to Tony Bradley (5) after Bradley fell to the court striking his head during the first half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina trainer Doug Halverson, left, and head coach Roy Williams attend to Tony Bradley (5) after falling to the court and striking his head during the first half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) dives after a loose ball between Wake Forest's Dinos Mitoglou (44) Doral Moore (4) during the first half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called against his team in the second half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called against his team in the second half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called against his team in the second half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest's Keyshawn Woods (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Wake Forest's Sam Japhet-Mathias (25) during the second half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Meeks scored 18 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Wake Forest's Dinos Mitoglou (44) during the second half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) and Nate Britt (0) defend Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford (13) during the second half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with players Nate Britt (0), Theo Pinson (1), Joel Berry II (2) and Justin Jackson (44) during a time out in the second half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) blocks a shot by Wake Forest's Brandon Childress (0) during the second half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) draws a foul from Wake Forest's Dinos Mitoglou (44) during the second half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest's Mitchell Wilbekin (10) chats with North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) as the teams line up for a free throw during the second on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a shot by Wake Forest's John Collins (20) during the second half on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team on defense during the second half against Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest coach Danny Manning talks with his players during the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
A Wake Forest fan reacts as North Carolina pulls away in the closing minute to secure a 93-87 victory over the Demon Deacons on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest's John Collins (20) leaves the court following the Demon Deacon's 93-87 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com