Blue Devils fall at Louisville 78-69

1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute Pause

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:30 Chester family says brother wrongly convicted because he is black