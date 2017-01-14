UNC goes small in big win over Florida State

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration Pause

0:37 Clemson fans arrested after national championship game

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church