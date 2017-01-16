Duke’s Amile Jefferson still not able to practice

The bone bruise that’s sidelined Duke forward Amile Jefferson has not healed enough for him to return to practice.
Jeff Capel, Duke’s acting head coach while Mike Krzyzewski recovers from back surgery, said Monday that Jefferson’s status has not changed.
“It’s still day-to-day,” Capel said. “We are not practicing today. If we were he would not be able to practice. I don’t know what that means for tomorrow when we actually do practice.”
Jefferson, a 6-9 redshirt senior, started Duke’s first 16 games, averaging 13.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game and leading the ACC in field goal percentage at 62.9.
He bruised a bone in his right foot on Jan. 7 late in the first half of Duke’s 93-82 win over Boston College. He did not play in the second half and has missed the Blue Devils’ last two games -- an 88-72 loss at Florida State and a 78-69 loss at Louisville.
Jefferson traveled with the team on those two trips but was in street clothes on the bench. He’s not using crutches to get around, but is walking with a protective boot on his right foot. That’s the same foot Jefferson broke in December 2015, causing him to take a medical redshirt for the 2015-16 season.
The Blue Devils (14-4, 2-3 ACC) don’t play again until Saturday (8:15 p.m., ESPN), when they face Miami (12-4, 2-2) at home.
Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC
