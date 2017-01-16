Jeff Capel says scrutiny of Grayson Allen is ‘uncharted territory’

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:45 Citizens rally in support of Obamacare, opposition to repeal

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:10 Martin Luther King life, legacy honored with celebration in York