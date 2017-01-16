Photo Gallery: Tar Heels secure victory over Syracuse, Williams gets 800th career win | 01.16.17

Roy Williams celebrates his 800th career win following the Tar Heels’ 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) bows his head during the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) sat out the Tar Heels’ game against Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. after a injury last week against Wake Forest.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) defends Syracuse’s Taurean Thompson (12) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks over Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Syracuse’s Tyus Battle (25) defends North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Syracuse’s Andrew White III (3) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches his team during the first half against North Carolina on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) gets tangles with North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives to the basket against Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hicks lead North Carolina with 20 points in their 85-68 victory over Syracuse.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) defends Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) shoots over Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams cleans his glasses during the first half against Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) defends Syracuse’s Tyus Battle (25) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks over Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hicks lead North Carolina with 20 points in their 85-68 victory over Syracuse.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) launches a three-point attempt over Syracuse’s Tyus Battle (25) during the second half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Syracuse’s Taurean Thompson (12) reaches over North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) during a battle for a rebound in the second half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32)) defends Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) during the second half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) breaks to the basket for a dunk on a fast break during the second half against Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) defends Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) during the second half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Syracuse’s Andrew White III (3) during the second half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) and Nate Britt (0) defend Syracuse’s John Gillon (4) during the second half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) is trapped by North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Justin Jackson (44) during the second half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a shot by Syracuse’s Tyus Battle (25) during the first half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon (20) during the second half on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams gets a hug from Kennedy Meeks (3) after securing his 800th career win following an 85-68 win over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams gets a hug from Joel Berry II (2) after securing his 800th career win following an 85-68 win over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams gets a hug from Justin Jackson (44) after securing his 800th career win following an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams gets a hug from assistant coach Steve Robinson after securing his 800th career win following an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams smiles as he is honored by players and fans after securing his 800th career win following an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams is honored by players and fans after securing his 800th career win following an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches a video tribute by his former players after securing his 800th career win following an 85-68 win over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches a video tribute from his former players after securing his 800th career win following an 85-68 win over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina players hoist a commemorative jersey celebrating coach Roy Williams 800th career win following an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Roy Williams is surrounded by his players after receiving a commemorative jersey celebrating his 800th career win following the Tar Heels’ 85-68 win over Syracuse on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
