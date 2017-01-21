Photo Gallery: North Carolina defeats Boston College for ACC road win | 01.21.19

North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Justin Jackson (44) chase down a loose ball during the closing minute of play against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4), Kennedy Meeks (3), Kenny Williams (24), Justin Jackson (44) and Joel Berry II (2) wait for their introductions into the starting lineup against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) is introduced into the starting lineup against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) launches a shot over North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) in the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College coach Jim Christian directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) tries for a steal from Boston College’s Connar Tava (2) during the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team on offense in the first half against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’sKenny Williams (24) shoots over Boston College’s Garland Owens (5) during the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and Isaiah Hicks (4) touch fingertips as they head to the bench during a time out in the first half against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket during the first half against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Boston College’s Mo Jeffers (15) during the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and Joel Berry II (2) defend Boston College’s Jerome Robinson (1) during the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots over Boston College’s Connar Tava (2) during the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) defends Boston College’s Jerome Robinson (1) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Robinson, a sophomore from Raleigh, scored 18 points in Boston College’s 90-82 loss to North Carolina.
Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) and Connar Tava (2) defend North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives against Boston College’s A.J. Turner (11) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Boston College’s A.J. Turner (11) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) and the crowd react after a three-point basket in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Bowman, a freshman from Havelock, N.C. lead all scores with 33 points in the Eagle’s 90-82 loss to North Carolina.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Boston College’s A.J. Turner (11) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Jackson lead North Carolina with 22 points in their 90-82 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense in the second half against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team in the second half against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) starts a fast break ahead of Boston College’s Connar Tava (2) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Nate Britt (0) trap and try for a steal from Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College’s Jerome Robinson (1) gets a dunk over North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) and Joel Berry II (2) in the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams waits for his players to arrive at the bench during a time out in the second half against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team during a time out in the second half against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Boston College’s Nik Popovic (21) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) puts up a shot against Boston College’s Garland Owens (5) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) drives to the basket against Boston College’s Mo Jeffers (15) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Meeks scored 20 points in the Tar Heels’ 90-82 victory.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) drives against Boston College’s Mo Jeffers (15) to the basket during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a shot by Boston College’s Jordan Chatman (25) during the second half on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket on a fast break during the second half against Boston College on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
