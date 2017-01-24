Here’s what else happened in 1995 - the last time NCSU won at Duke

Before N.C. State’s 84-82 win Monday over Duke, the Wolfpack hadn’t beaten the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.
Twenty-two years.
For most college students — including N.C. State freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. — that’s longer than they’ve been alive.
Here’s what else happened in 1995:
▪ O.J. Simpson’s murder trial started in January.
▪ The Rams moved to St. Louis from Los Angeles.
▪ Tupac was still alive.
▪ Michael Jordan came out of retirement (the first one).
▪ Enrique Iglesias released his first album.
▪ Barack Obama published the book “Dreams from My Father.”
▪ N.C. State senior forward BeeJay Anya was born.
▪ And, on Jan. 14, 1995, N.C. State beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 77-60.
We can’t wait to see what happens next year.
