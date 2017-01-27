Photo Gallery: Tar Heels roll to win over Virginia Tech | 01.26.17

North Carolina’s starting lineup, Kenny Williams (24), Isaiah Hicks (4), Kennedy Meeks (3), Joel Berry II (2) and Justin Jackson (44) take the court for their game against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson (5) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Theo Pinson (1) starts a fast break during the first half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Theo Pinson (1) soaks up the applause after sinking a three point basket during the first half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Theo Pinson (1) injures his ankle after hitting the court during the first half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot during t's Zach LeDay (32) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Virginia Tech's Ahmed Hill (13) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on defense during the first half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) makes a move to the basket against Virginia Tech's Zach LeDay (32) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) grabs an offensive rebound over Virginia Tech's Zach LeDay (32) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Meeks scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds in the Tar Heels' 91-72 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech's Zach LeDay (32) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson lead all scores with 26 points in their 91-72 win over Virginia Tech.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech's Seth Allen (4) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Virginia Tech's Chris Clarke (15) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) puts up a shot over Virginia Tech's Chris Clarke (15) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams argues a call against his team with official Roger Ayers during the first half against North Carolina on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia Tech's Seth Allen (4) looses control of the ball under pressure from North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) go for a steal...
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
...from Virginia Tech's Seth Allen (4) during the first half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams paces in front of his bench during the first half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) defends Virginia Tech's Ty Outlaw (42) during the second half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams applauds the effort by Kenny Williams during the second half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) defends Virginia Tech's Seth Allen (4) during the second half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams applauds his team on offense during the second half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (21) breaks to the basket for an open shot during the second half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Virginia Tech's Zach LeDay (32) during the second half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Meeks scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds in the Tar Heels' 91-72 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams watches as North Carolina opens a 25 point lead against his team during the second half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) gets a dunk during the second half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) gets a dunk during the second half against Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Virginia Tech's Zach LeDay (32) during the second half on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Tech's Zach LeDay (32) defends North Carolina's Shea Rush (11) during the closing minute of play on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com