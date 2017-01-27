Duke at Wake Forest: Where to watch and what to know

Duke at Wake Forest
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
Online: ACC Network
Projected starting lineups
Duke (15-5, 3-4 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 15.1 ppg, 4 apg
G Luke Kennard 19.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 16.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 12.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg
F Harry Giles 5.4 ppg, 5 rpg
Wake Forest (12-8, 3-5 ACC)
G Bryant Crawford 14.6 ppg, 5.9 apg
G Keyshawn Woods 12.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg
F Austin Arians 8 ppg, 2 rpg
F John Collins 17 ppg, 9 rpg
F Konstantinos Mitoglou ppg, rpg
Three things to know
▪ This will be Duke’s chance to pick up its first road win of the year, and that chance looks pretty good for the first of back-to-back road games for the Blue Devils. Though Duke played at sites away from Durham in its nonconference season, its first road game was its ACC opener at Virginia Tech, an 89-75 loss on Dec. 31, and each away game since have been problematic. Wake Forest, which hasn’t beaten a ranked team this season, will be back home after splitting road games against N.C. State and Syracuse. Duke has won its last four against the Deacons and last lost at Wake Forest when Jabari Parker was on the team in 2014.
▪ Duke’s Luke Kennard and Jayson Tatum combine for 36.3 points a game, and Tatum and guard Grayson Allen combine for 34.9, the two combinations among the top 3 scoring duos in the ACC this season. Duke is 5-2 when the trio is part of the same starting lineup, which could be the case for 1-3 against Wake Forest.
▪ Harry Giles will be coming home. The freshman Winston-Salem native, who averaged 17 points per 40 minutes, will play in his home town for the first time in his college career -- and up against his former high school teammate Brandon Childress, the son of Wake Forest assistant Randolph Childress.
Jessika Morgan
Comments