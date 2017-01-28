Duke’s struggles continue in the first half against Wake Forest

The blues keep coming for the Duke Blue Devils, who went into halftime down 10 points to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday.
Duke has already lost three of its last four games, all under associate head coach Jeff Capel, who is filling in for Mike Krzyzewski while the coach recovers from back surgery.
Reports surfaced Thursday that Krzyzewski punished his players after its 84-82 loss to N.C. State on Monday, by preventing them from going into the home locker room and from wearing Duke gear.
So far, the Blue Devils have not responded.
During the first half, the Blue Devils shot 35 percent from the floor, while the Deamon Deacons shot 50 percent.
The Blue Devils also turned the ball over eight times.
Duke junior guard Grayson Allen leads all Blue Devil players with 11 points on 3 for 9 shooting. Nearly every time he touched the ball, he was booed. It has become a constant theme for the controversial guard at away games.
Freshman forward Harry Giles, a Winston-Salem native has 4 points and 4 rebounds in his first and likely only game at in his hometown.
