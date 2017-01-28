Grayson Allen involved in altercation with Wake players

Grayson Allen was involved in another altercation Saturday afternoon.
The Duke junior guard ran after a rebound that went long and bumped into Wake Forest guard Bryant Crawford in front of Duke’s bench.
Both Crawford and Allen seemed to be walking away, as Duke’s coaching staff and players tried to step in the middle. Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress found himself in the middle of it.
Childress was called for a contact technical foul and Allen was called for a personal foul.
Allen has been booed all game. It has become a common theme on road games for the junior guard, after another tripping incident earlier this season against Elon.
Allen was also assessed a technical foul earlier in the game for jawing back and forth with Crawford.
