Photo Gallery: North Carolina falls on the road at Miami | 01.28.17

Miami’s Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) defends North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) during the first half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Jackson lead North Carolina with 21 points in their 77-62 loss to Miami.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson arrives at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 wearing a boot on his right foot after sustaining an injury on Thursday against Virginia Tech. Pinson did not play on Saturday against Miami.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team warm up for their game against Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson greets teammate Tony Bradley (5) as they warm up for their game against Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and his teammates line up for the National Anthem on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) drives to the basket against Miami’s Kamari Murphy (21) during the first half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami coach Jim Larranaga reacts to a call against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams confers with Nate Britt (0) during the first half against Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami’s Kamari Murphy (21) secures a defensive rebound from North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) during the first half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) defends Miami’s Kamari Murphy (21) during the first half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami’s Dewan Huell (20) gets a dunk over North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) and Seventh Woods (21) during the first half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2), Justin Jackson (44) and Kennedy Meeks (3) wait to enter during the first half against Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson greets his teammates during a time out in the first half against Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Pinson,wearing a boot on his right foot after an injury on Thursday, did not play on Saturday against Miami.
Miami’s Davon Reed (5) drives to the basket against North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Reed
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul against his team during the first half against Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Miami’s Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) and Kamari Murphy (21) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts as Miami opens a 16 point lead in the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his players as they work to cut into the Miami lead in the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami’s Bruce Brown (11) shoots over North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) to give the Hurricanes a 52-33 lead in the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Brown lead all scores with 30 points in the Hurricanes’ 77-62 victory.
Miami’s Bruce Brown (11) reacts after sinking a basket to give the Hurricanes’ a 52-33 lead in the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Brown lead all scores with 30 points.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots over Miami’s Ebuka Izundu (15) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami’s Dejan Vasiljevic (4) reacts after sinking a three point basket to give the Hurricanes’ a 55-33 lead in the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) dunks over Miami’s Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) and Dewan Huell (20) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) and Isaiah Hicks (4) trap Miami’s Bruce Brown (11) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) dunks ahead of Miami’s Bruce Brown (11) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) gets a dunk during the second half against Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami’s Kamari Murphy (21) collides with North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) as he controls a defense rebound during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami’s Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) and Davon Reed (5) defend North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) defends Miami’s Kamari Murphy (21) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) blocks a shot by Miami’s Davon Reed (5) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton (0) controls the ball as North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Isaiah Hicks (4) hit the court during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Reed
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Miami’s Kamari Murphy (21) during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams....
...is consoled by Theo Pinson...
....after a vertigo spell late in the Tar Heels’ game against Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Miami’s Mike Robinson (2) during the first half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul against his team during the second half on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, F
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) comes out the game during the closing minute of play after scoring two points on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0), Brandon Robinson (14) and Justin Jackson (44) take a seat on the bench during the closing minute of play in their 77-62 loss to Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams congratulates Miami coach Jim Larranaga following the Hurricanes’ 77-62 victory on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams leaves the court following the Tar Heels’ 77-62 loss to Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and his teammates leave the court following the Tar Heels’ 77-62 loss to Miami on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Berry II was held to two points in the Tar Heels second conference loss of the season.
