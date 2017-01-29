Duke at Notre Dame: What to know

No. 17 Duke at No. 14 Notre Dame
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Ind.
TV/Radio: ESPN
Projected starting lineups
Duke Blue Devils (16-5, 4-4 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 15.3 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Luke Kennard 20.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg
F Matt Jones 8.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 15.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 12.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-5, 6-3 ACC)
G Matt Farrell 14.0 ppg, 5.6 apg
G Steve Vasturia 14.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg
F Bonzie Colson 15.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg
F Martinas Geben 4.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg
F V.J. Beachem 14.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Three things to know
▪ While Duke leads the all-time series against Notre Dame 20-7, the Fighting Irish have dominated the series since it joined the ACC in 2014. The Blue Devils have lost five of their last six games to the Fighting Irish. Duke’s lone win came on Feb. 7, 2015 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Blue Devils dominated 90-60.
▪ Notre Dame lost to Georgia Tech at the buzzer Saturday in Atlanta. The Irish had a chance to win it but missed the shot. Georgia Tech grabbed the rebound and raced all the way down the floor for the layup at the buzzer. It was Notre Dame’s third conference loss. It is now tied for third in the conference standings at 6-3.
▪ Duke’s Luke Kennard was on fire during the second half of the Blue Devils’ win against Wake Forest on Saturday. He scored 30 points in the second half and was 10-for-10 from the floor and 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. Saturday’s win was Duke’s first true road win of the season.
