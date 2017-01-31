Photo Gallery: North Carolina defeats Pittsburgh in Chapel Hill | 01.31.17

North Carolina’s starting lineup, Isaiah Hicks (4), Kenny Williams (24), Kennedy Meeks (3), Joel Berry II (2) and Justin Jackson (44) huddle before the tip off against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams smiles as he walks back to the bench after greeting Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets tangled with Pittsburgh’s Chris Jones (12) during the first half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) defends Pittsburgh's Michael Young (2) during the first half against Pitt on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) defends Pittsburgh’s Michael Young (2) in the first half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams applauds his team’s performance during the first half against Pitt on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Pittsburgh’s Michael Young (2)) during the first half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) defends Pittsburgh’s Michael Young (2) in the first half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) battles with Pitt’s Jamel Artis (1) for a loose ball during the first half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk during the first half against Pitt on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot against against Pitt’s Michael Young (2) during the first half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his team during the first half against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) launches a three point shot during the first half against Pitt on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Pitt’s Chris Jones (12) during the second half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) reacts after sinking a three point basket in the second half against Pitt on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Berry was 5 of 9 from the three point line, and scored 19 points in the Tar Heels’ 80-78 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Kennedy Meeks during the second half against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk for two of his 18 points in the second half against Pitt on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks over Pittsburgh’s Sheldon Jeter (21) during the second half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) tries for a steal from Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis (1) during the second half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson (23) reacts in front of his bench after sinking a three point basket in the second half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson lead all scores with 24 points.
Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis (1) and Cameron Johnson (23) defend North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) in the second half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson directs his teammates to watch a replay during the second half against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Pittsburgh’s Sheldon Jeter (21) and Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings reacts to a call against his team during the second half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Pitt’s Chris Jones (12) during the second half on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
