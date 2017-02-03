Here’s what you need to know about Duke-Pitt

Pittsburgh at No. 21 Duke
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
TV/Radio: CBS
Projected starting lineups
Duke (17-5, 5-4 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 15.6 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Luke Kennard 20.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg
F Matt Jones 8.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 16.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 11.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg
Pittsburgh (12-10, 1-8 ACC)
G Chris Jones 7.0 ppg, 2.4 apg
G Cameron Johnson 12.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg
F Jamel Artis 20.8 ppg, 5 rpg
F Sheldon Jeter 7 ppg, 7.5 rpg
F Michael Young 20.3 ppg, rpg
Three things to know
▪ Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will make his return to the sidelines Saturday, after being out for nearly a month while he recovered from back surgery. Krzyzewski was never really out, or it never felt that way. After the Blue Devils loss to N.C. State, he had a meeting at his house with the team, and punished the players. Under associate head coach Jeff Capel, who served as the interim while Krzyzewski was gone, the Blue Devils were 4-3, including a big win Monday against Notre Dame.
▪ Pittsburgh is last in the ACC with a 1-8 conference record. However, they have two of the conference’s top scorers in senior forwards Jamel Artis (20.8 ppg) and Michael Young (20.3 ppg).
▪ Last season, Pitt beat Duke at home 76-62. The Panthers will be a trying to break a seven-game losing streak. The last time they won was Jan. 4 against then No. 11 Virginia, 88-76. Pitt came close to beating North Carolina at home, but lost by 2 after missing what would have been a game-winning 3-point shot.
Jonathan M. Alexander
