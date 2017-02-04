Duke tops Pitt 72-64 in Coach K’s return

Mike Krzyzewski’s return to the Duke bench didn’t produce beautiful basketball Saturday but his No. 21 Blue Devils captured a win nevertheless.
After struggling offensively in a slow-paced game, Duke hit seven consecutive second-half shots to finally shake pesky Pittsburgh and post a 72-64 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Grayson Allen scored 21 points and Amile Jefferson 15 for Duke (18-5, 6-4 in ACC), which played under Krzyzewski in a game for the first time since Jan. 4. The 69-year-old Krzyzewski had back surgery on Jan. 6 and missed seven games.
In his return, Duke posted its third win in a row in a slugfest of game. Duke shot 50 percent in the second half to reach a modest 45.5 percent for the game. Pittsburgh (12-11, 1-9) lost its eighth game in a row as it made just 2 of 14 3-pointers (14.3 percent).
After seven lead changes and three ties over the first 11 minutes of the half, Frank Jackson put Duke ahead 45-43 by sinking a wide-open 3-pointer from the right corner.
Tatum added two free throws with 7:57 left for a 47-43 lead.
Michael Young hit two free throws but Allen drilled a 3-pointer for a 52-47 Duke lead.
When Jackson sank another 3-pointer with 5:47 left, Duke led 55-49.
Allen pushed the lead to nine -- its largest of the game at that point -- with a 3-pointer at 4:16 for a 60-51 lead.
That gave Duke seven consecutive made shots from the field over an eight-minute span.
But that still wasn’t enough to put away the ACC’s last-place team.
Three Pitt free throws cut the Duke lead to 60-54 and, after a Jackson missed 3-pointer, Jamel Artis hit a transition layup and added a free throw leaving Duke up 60-57 with 3:10 left.
But Allen sank a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:58 left for a 63-57 Duke lead.
With Duke up by four points and less than a minute to play, Allen launched a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. The ball hit the rim, bounced high in the air, and fell through the net with 49.7 seconds left for a 66-59 Duke lead.
Duke shot just 41.4 percent in the first half and the teams were tied 28-all at intermission.
The Blue Devils strung together 10 consecutive points during one stretch to built a 28-22 lead when Jefferson scored on a driving layup with 4:53 to play.
But the Blue Devils didn’t score over the rest of the half, stringing together eight consecutive empty possessions.
The Panthers, who shot 50 percent in the half, didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard over the final five minutes of the half. But baskets by Chris Jones, Young and Artis erased the deficit.
