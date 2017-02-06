Did Duke’s Coach K take a subtle jab at President Donald Trump?

North Carolina coach Roy Williams wasn’t the only Triangle coach to make a political statement at a press conference over the weekend.
After Duke beat Pittsburgh 72-64 on Saturday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski took a subtle jab at President Donald J. Trump.
At the time, Krzyzewski was making reference to an ESPN story that reported he had punished his team after an 84-82 loss to N.C. State by preventing his players from going into the home locker room and wearing Duke gear.
“We’re in such a line-item society. Twitter world,” Krzyzewski said Saturday. “So when one thing happens, that’s the story. It’s a good thing leaders don’t lead that way. I hope they don’t. I know one uses Twitter a lot.”
