North Carolina at Duke: How to watch and what to know about the game

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill Pause

0:59 Tombstone set up for former major leaguer gunned down in Lancaster

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity

3:44 Get to know Gene Woods, CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System