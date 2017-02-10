ACC

February 10, 2017 4:33 PM

Clemson at Duke

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

TV/Radio: ACC Network (on ESPN.com)

Projected starting lineups

Duke (19-5, 7-4 ACC)

G Grayson Allen 16.2 ppg, 4 apg

G Luke Kennard 19.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg

G Matt Jones 8.1 ppg, 3 rpg

F Jayson Tatum 16 ppg, 7 rpg

F Amile Jefferson 11.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg

Clemson (13-10, 3-8 ACC)

G Shelton Mitchell 8.2 ppg, 4 apg

G Avry Holmes 11.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg

F Jaron Blossomgame 17.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg

F Donte Grantham 9.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg

C Elijah Thomas 7 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Three things to know

▪ Duke turned the corner with a win over UNC on Thursday. The Blue Devils are looking for their fifth consecutive victory. In the last three games, junior guard Grayson Allen is averaging 22.3 points a game and feeling as comfortable as ever.

▪ Duke’s starting lineup of Allen, Luke Kennard, Matt Jones, Jayson Tatum and Amile Jefferson is 5-0, and it has the same record when it swaps Frank Jackson for Tatum. Tatum will remain a starter with Jackson coming off the bench as a spark plug. Of all the starting lineups Duke has had this season, with everyone healthy and available, this may be the one that sticks for the next seven games.

▪ Clemson’s four ACC home losses have been by a combined nine points, including the last two by a single point. The Tigers lost 82-81 to Syracuse on Tuesday, and coach Mike Krzyzewski said he knows they’ll come into Cameron hungry. It’ll be Duke’s second game in 41 hours.

Jessika Morgan

