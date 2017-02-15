Luke Kennard’s consistency key for No. 12 Blue Devils

Duke has three high-volume scorers this season but only one is a serious contender for ACC player of the year.
Luke Kennard leads the No. 12 Blue Devils in scoring and is one of the most efficient players in the country.
The sophomore guard has started all but one of Duke’s games, and has the attitude necessary to handle taking the game’s biggest shots.
“Pretty much that’s who he’s been his entire life, whether he was the guard on his high school team or the quarterback of his football team,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He was an all-state quarterback. He’s accustomed to having the ball in his hands in pressure situations.”
This season, Kennard has delivered, which is why the Blue Devils (20-5, 8-4 ACC) are in the thick of the ACC title race entering a key game at No. 14 Virginia Wednesday(9 p.m., ESPN2).
He’s averaging 20 points per game, second in the ACC, and has made 45.9 percent of his 3-pointers -- third in the ACC.
Junior guard Grayson Allen averages 15.9 points per game and Jayson Tatum, a freshman forward, is at 15.6. So Kennard is not alone in handling Duke’s scoring load.
But he does it more efficiently than his teammates and he takes care of the ball better while doing it.
Kennard’s offensive rating score on KenPom.com is 131.5, which makes him No. 15 in the country and No. 1 among ACC players. Allen is 114.6 and Tatum is at 105.8, which means they need more shots and chances to get their points than Kennard does.
Kennard also has the lowest turnover rate (11.6) among Duke’s players. Both Tatum (18.5) and Allen (16.7) are significantly higher, which cuts into their efficiency.
“He’s an outstanding player and a very efficient player,” Krzyzewski said. “High percentages. The other thing is it’s not just about shooting it because he can also pass it if someone double teams him. I’m really pleased with just how well he has played this year. He’s had a terrific year.”
Allen leads Duke in assists at 4 per game, ahead of Kennard (2.5) and Tatum (2.1). But Tatum has more turnovers (45) than assists (36) this season. Allen has the most turnovers (54) for Duke this season.
Kennard has 40.
With his high shooting percentage and low turnover rate, Kennard has become the natural choice when the Blue Devils need points in key situations.
He saved Duke on Jan. 28 at Wake Forest, when he made all 10 of his second-half shots. Duke trailed by 10 with four minutes to play but rallied for an 85-83 win. Kennard hit the winning shot, a 3-pointer, as Duke executed a play designed to get him an open shot in the final seconds.
Last Saturday, Kennard scored 13 straight points in the second half against Clemson to help the Blue Devils win 64-62. Kennard finished the game with 25 points.
“Luke Kennard was fantastic in the second half and we couldn’t stop him there for a while,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “He was scoring and getting to the free throw line a good bit.”
That’s what Kennard has done consistently this season. He’s scored 20 or more points 13 times in Duke’s 25 games. He’s topped the 30-point mark three times.
Kennard scored 20 or more points seven times last season as a freshman, including a 30-point game in a home loss to Notre Dame.
“I saw him doing that stuff last year,” senior forward Amile Jefferson said. “I think you saw him doing that stuff last year, but it just wasn’t as consistent I guess. That’s the biggest thing – he’s consistent. He’s worked on his body and he’s worked on his game, and he’s truly confident now.
He’s confident in his shot, he’s confident in his playmaking ability, and when guys were down, he stepped up. When we started out this season, we had our mindset as one thing, and injuries or adversity distracted us from that. When that happened, he rose to the occasion.”
