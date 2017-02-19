Photo Gallery: North Carolina rolls to win over Virginia in Chapel Hill | 02.18.17

North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk during the second half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hicks scored 10 point in the Tar Heels’ 65-41 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) is introduced into the starting line up prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets dunk over Virginia’s Marial Shayok (4) during the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) defends a shot by Virginia’s London Perrantes (32) in the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) launches a three point shot over Virginia’s Devon Hall (0) during the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket for two of his nine points in the first half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins (21) during the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Virginia’s Marial Shayok (4) during the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket between Virginia’s Ty Jerome (11) and Jarred Reuter (31) in the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) stretches for an offensive rebound over Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins (21) in the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill,
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia coach Tony Bennett reacts to a call against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts as the Tar Heels open a ten point lead in the first half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins (21) in the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24), on the bench with an injury, celebrates after a three point basket by Justin Jackson in the first half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson lead the Tar Heels with 20 points in their 65-41 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk over Virginia’s Darius Thompson (51) and Devon Hall (0) during the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hicks scored 10 point in the Tar Heels’ 65-41 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Virginia’s Devon Hall (0) in the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia coach Tony Bennett directs his team on defense during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia’s London Perrantes (32) and Mamadi Diakite (25) trap North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans in the North Carolina student section harass a Virginia player at the free throw line during the first half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former North Carolina player Marcus Paige is honored by having his jersey hung in the rafters of the Smith Center during a ceremony at halftime of the North Carolina vs. Virginia game on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) defends Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite (25) in the second half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) talks with Joel Berry II (2) after returning to the court following a time out in the second half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia’s Darius Thompson (51) and Ty Jerome (11) try to make a steal from North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) during the second half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) defends Virginia’s London Perrantes (32) in the second half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called against his team during the second half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Recruit Kevin Knox, left, from Tampa, Florida watches the second half of the North Carolina vs. Virginia game on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) flexes his muscles after a basket by teammate Kennedy Meeks in the second half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Virginia’s Kyle Guy (5) in the second half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) taps in a basket over Virginia’s Jack Salt (33) in the second half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Meeks scored 13 points in the Tar Heels’ 65-41 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts as the Tar Heels secure a large lead in the second half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) celebrates as the Tar Heels open a large lead in the second half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) puts up a shot over the Virginia defense in the second half on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hicks scored 10 points in the Tar Heels’ 65-41 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Virginia on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com