Nation’s No. 1 running back lists UNC in his top four college choices

Zamir White, the state and nation’s No. 1 running back in the class of 2018, has revealed his top four college choices -- and North Carolina is on the list.
The 6-1, 211-pound junior, a five-star recruit who plays for Scotland High in Laurinburg, announced his potential schools on Twitter on Monday. Also on his radar are Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
Top 4— Zeus34 (@zeus1_34) February 21, 2017
1. Georgia
2.Alabama
3. Clemson
4. North Carolina
White runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, finished the 2016 season with 1,776 yards on the ground and 26 touchdowns in 11 games. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry. He finished the 2015 season with 2,159 yards and 41 touchdowns. He is rated No. 3 of all players, according to 247sports.com.
Steve Wiltfong, the national recruiting director for 247sports.com, says White has breakaway speed, can break tackles, sees holes well and is “a regular in the end zone.”
“He checks every box,” Wiltfong said. “He’s one of the unique talents regardless of position in the recruiting class.”
“He’ll walk in college-ready.”
