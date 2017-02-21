Duke dismisses Marquies Price, Brandon Boyce from football team

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill

4:11 Gov. Henry McMaster welcomes President Donald Trump to South Carolina

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill