Duke at Syracuse: How to watch and what to know

No. 10 Duke at Syracuse
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
TV: ESPN
Projected starting lineups
Duke (22-5, 10-4 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 15.2 ppg, 4 apg
G Luke Kennard 20 ppg, 5.1 rpg
G Matt Jones 8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 16.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 11.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg
Syracuse (16-12, 8-7 ACC)
G John Gillon 10.6 ppg, 5.4 apg
G Andrew White III 17. 9 ppg, 4.8 rpg
G Tyus Battle 9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg
F Tyler Lydon 13.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg
F Taurean Thompson 8.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Duke is leading the ACC in 3-pointers per game in league play with an average of 9.0. Sophomore guard Luke Kennard has a three-point percentage at 45.5, helpful going up against Syracuse’s signature zone. Kennard plays more than 35 minutes a game.
▪ Forward Amile Jefferson is closing in on the 1,000-point list. The graduate student forward needs 22 more to make the cut. He averages more than 11 points a game, and Duke has four regular-season games left.
▪ Syracuse needs a high-quality win over Duke to help its chances of making the NCAA tournament. The Orange is shooting 26.2 in its current three-game losing streak and will be going up against a Duke team with a 29.9 percent three-point defense, which is eighth best in the country.
