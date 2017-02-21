Country’s No. 1 point guard, Trevon Duval, chronicles Duke visit

Trevon Duval, the nation’s No. 1 point guard, wrote in a blog Monday that Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and others told him that he would ‘fit in’ at Duke.
“I could tell that they were genuine and they meant what they were saying,” Duval wrote. “It’s attractive when I have Coach K telling me that I’m gonna have the keys in my hand.”
Duval, at 6-3, 190 pounds, plays for IMG Academy, a boarding and sports training school in Florida. He is rated No. 5 overall in the class of 2017, according to 247sports.com, and No. 1 at his position. He was selected as a McDonald’s All-American earlier this year.
In his blog for USA Today High School Sports, in which he is a contributor, Duval wrote about his recruiting visits earlier this month at Duke and Kansas.
He visited Duke Feb. 8 to Feb. 10.
Duval wrote that when he arrived in Durham, he first went to get something to eat with the team. Then he went to Duke’s practice.
This was his second visit to Duke, and this time, he wrote, the players were wearing their jerseys.
“This time they had uniforms, which is different than when I went there a few weeks ago because at that time Coach K wasn’t having it!” he wrote in the blog.
Duval was referring to Krzyzewski prohibiting his team from wearing Duke gear after an 84-82 home loss to N.C. State on Jan. 23. The players were also not allowed to go into the home locker room.
Duval also wrote about experiencing the Duke-North Carolina rivalry game while on his visit.
“Just to be in that environment was big for me,” Duval wrote. “It definitely lived up to the hype.”
Duval rated his visit to Duke a 10 out of 10, as he did his Kansas visit a week earlier.
Duval also plans to visit Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall before making his college decision. He said he doesn’t think he’ll commit before the McDonald’s All-American game on April 3 in Chicago.
Securing a point guard in this class has been a huge priority for the Blue Devils, who have lacked one this season. Junior guard Grayson Allen and freshman guard Frank Jackson, although primarily scorers who both average double figures, have had to bring the ball up court.
Earlier this season, several different Blue Devils brought it up, including grad student forward Amile Jefferson.
Last month, four-star prospect Matt Coleman, a point-guard who the Blue Devils heavily recruited, chose Texas over Duke.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
