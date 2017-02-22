Louisville’s Rick Pitino restrained by coaching staff at halftime

Louisville coach Rick Pitino had to be restrained by his coaching staff as he headed to his team’s locker room at halftime of its game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
It is unclear what Pitino was upset about, but it appeared the coach was yelling at a UNC fan at the time. Pitino is in his 32nd season as a head coach overall, and 16th at Louisville.
ESPN has this clip of the full Pitino incident. https://t.co/RIYd66SKa8— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) February 23, 2017
No. 8 UNC led No. 7 Louisvile 33-30 at halftime in a defensive battle at the Dean Smith Center.
Both teams shot under 50 percent. With 16:36 left in the game, junior forward Justin Jackson led all scorers with 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
