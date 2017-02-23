A way-too-early look at the Tar Heel’s 2018 football recruiting class

So far, UNC has one football commitment from the class of 2018.
Donte Burton, a cornerback at Central Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga., verbally committed to to the Tar Heels last summer.
But recruits, including Burton, aren’t official until they sign a national letter of intent, which could happen as late as next February. And because he hasn’t officially signed with UNC, schools like West Virginia, Purdue, Central Florida, Pitt and others are trying to get Burton to change his mind.
Here’s a way-too-early look at other players the Tar Heels could sign.
QB
Artur Sitkowski, a 6-4, 220-pound, four-star quarterback from IMG Academy in Florida has shown interest in the Tar Heels. He’s considered a pro-style quarterback, rated No. 4 at his position in the class of 2018 by 247sports.com. He has offers from Duke, N.C. State, UNC, Tennessee, Missouri, LSU, UCLA and others.
Casey Thompson, a 6-1, 184-pound four-star dual threat quarterback from Southmoore High in Moore, Okla., is ranked No. 5 at his position. He’s interested in UNC, Texas, Oklahoma, and Miami. He threw for 2,730 yards, 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season, according to MaxPreps.com.
RB
Zamir White, a 6-1, 211-pound five-star running back from Scotland County High School in Laurinburg is someone everybody needs to know. Most recruiting services rate him the No. 1 running back in the state and country. He finished the season with 1,776 yards on the ground and 26 touchdowns.
He was voted the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2016 season, and runs a 4.4 40-yard dash. But White was even better during his sophomore season in 2015. He rushed for 2,159 yards and 41 touchdowns. White announced on Twitter last week that North Carolina was one of his top four choices. He is also considering Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. He is expected to make his decision in late June, on his mother’s birthday.
Top 4— Zeus34 (@zeus1_34) February 21, 2017
1. Georgia
2.Alabama
3. Clemson
4. North Carolina
Jashaun Corbin, a 6-0, 191-pound three-star running back from Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne, Fla., has offers from UNC and Duke. He’s ranked No. 39 at his position. Corbin rushed for 1,022 yards on 107 carries and 11 touchdowns in eight games played, according to MaxPreps. During his sophomore season in 2015 he rushed for 1,865 yards and 22 touchdowns.
WR
Jordyn Adams, a 6-2, 175-pound athlete, was one of the top football and baseball players in South Carolina last year. Adams transferred last month from Blythewood in Columbia, to Green Hope High in Cary. His father, Deke Adams, was recently hired at UNC as defensive line coach, which is brought Adams to the Triangle.
It was great having Coach Dabo Swinney and Coach Jeff Scott of the National Champion Clemson Tigers come by Green Hope this morning! pic.twitter.com/aQymweJF31— Green Hope Football (@GHHS_Football) January 25, 2017
Adams projects as a wide receiver in college, with most recruiting sites listing him as a four-star prospect. He is rated No. 15 at his position. Last month, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and assistant coach Jeff Scott visited Green Hope’s campus. Adams’ decision will likely come down to UNC and Clemson.
Tre Turner, a 6-4, 175-pound four-star athlete, plays for Northwest Guilford in Greensboro. He had 52 catches for 1,065 yards and 13 total touchdowns last season. He also played a little defense and recorded one interception. He’s ranked No. 7 at his position.
LB
Payton Wilson is a 6-4, 220-pound four-star outside linebacker at Orange High in Hillsborough. He recorded 127 tackles, 13 sacks and one interception last season, according to MaxPreps. He announced on Twitter Tuesday that UNC is one of his top seven choices, along with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
Top 7 pic.twitter.com/hcucDo1e42— Payton Wilson (@payton_wilson21) February 22, 2017
Dax Hollifield, a 6-1, 220-pound, four-star inside linebacker, who plays for Shelby High in Shelby, is the No. 4 rated inside linebacker in the country. He announced via Twitter Thursday that the Tar Heels are one of his top nine choices. Last season, he recorded 146 tackles, 18 sacks, forced three fumbles and had one interception, according to MaxPreps.
DB
Dashaun Jerkins, a 5-11, 178-pound three-star defensive plays for Woodbridge High, in Woodbridge, Va. According to the Washington Post, he had 60 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2015, his sophomore season.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
