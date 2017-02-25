Photo Gallery: North Carolina rolls to big win at Pittsburgh | 02.25.16

North Carolina coach Roy Williams stands with his team during the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
A message on Seventh Woods’ shoe as he warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Pitt on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) embraces teammate Joel Berry II (2) prior to the tip off of their game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) defends Pittsburgh’s Michael Young (2) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) tries for a steal from Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson (23) chase down a loose ball during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) tries for a steal from Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives past Pittsburgh’s Chris Jones (12) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh’s Rozelle Nix (25) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) launches a three point shot against Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) muscles his way to the basket against Pittsburgh’s Justice Kithcart (5) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Pittsburgh’s Rozelle Nix (25) and Chris Jones (12) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Pittsburgh’s Michael Young (2) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his players during the first half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) splits through the Pittsburgh defense of Jamel Artis (1) and Michael Young (2) for a layup during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets tangled with Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings reacts to a foul against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) puts up a shot against Pittsburgh’s Sheldon Jeter (21) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on defense during the second half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) applauds his teammates during the second half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives against Pittsburgh’s Rozelle Nix (25) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) dunks over Pittsburgh’s Rozelle Nix (25) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) dunks over Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson (23) and Rozelle Nix (25) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives against Pittsburgh’s Damon Wilson (3) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Berry was 4-9 from the three point line, and scored 19 points.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot during the second half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Berry was 4-9 from the three point line, and scored 19 points.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh’s Sheldon Jeter (21) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Jackson lead all scores with 23 points in the Tar Heels 85-67 victory.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh’s Michael Young (2) for a reverse layup during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) goes over Pittsburgh’s Rozelle Nix (25) for a dunk on a fast break during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Pittsburgh’s Rozelle Nix (25) and Chris Jones (12) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Meeks scored 18 points and secured 10 rebounds in the Tar Heels' win.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot against Pittsburgh’s Rozelle Nix (25) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Meeks scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 85-67 victory over Pitt.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Tony Bradley (5) during the second half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks over Pittsburgh’s Corey Manigault (11) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) launches a three point shot over Pittsburgh’s Chris Jones (12) during the second half on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Jackson was 5-11 from the three point line.
North Carolina’s Stilman White (30) enters the game during the closing minutes of the game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) flashes a smile as he takes a seat on the bench after scoring 19 points against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
