Duke can’t handle Brown in 55-50 loss at Miami

No. 10 Duke fell to Miami for the third time in the last six games on Saturday.
Miami's Bruce Brown nailed two free throws and scored off an inbounds pass in the final minute to seal a 55-50 win for the Hurricanes (20-8, 10-6 ACC), who've won four straight.
The loss eliminates Duke (22-7, 10-6) from the ACC hunt, and the Blue Devils will return to Cameron to host Florida State on Tuesday.
Freshman forward Harry Giles, who missed two free throws with 37.7 seconds left, got his first start since Duke last played Miami on Jan 21, in place of injured junior Grayson Allen (ankle). It was Allen's third missed game of the year, as Duke prepares for the postseason. He and veteran forward Amile Jefferson (foot) have been banged up the last few games.
Senior guard Matt Jones and freshman guard Frank Jackson were the two who most initiated Duke's offense with Allen out, the starting point guard who averages 15 points and a team-best 3.9 assists.
Off the bench, Jackson scored 16 points and had six assists in 29 minutes.
Luke Kennard also added 16, and Duke shot 31.8 percent from the floor. Kennard hit a triple with 5.9 seconds to bring Duke to within 53-50 with 5.9 seconds but a Brown basket broke it up.
Brown, who caused fits for the Blue Devils, was the lone double-figure scorer at halftime with 13. He finished with a game-best 25, coming up with big shots in the second half.
