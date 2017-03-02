Kevin Knox goes for 40 points, 20 rebounds in front of UNC coach Roy Williams

One of the nation’s top unsigned recruits in the class of 2017 put on a show in front of North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams Wednesday night.
Tampa Catholic’s Kevin Knox, a five-star recruit, who is being courted by UNC, Duke, Kentucky and Florida State, had 40 points and 20 rebounds in a 92-67 win Wednesday night in Florida’s Class 5A semifinals.
Knox finished 13 of 17 from the floor and 7 for 7 from 3’s.
“I was hitting everything,” he said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I was fire.”
Knox is a 6-8, 205-pound wing player. He visited UNC on Feb. 18 and saw the Tar Heels dominate Virginia 65-41. He sat on the front row with his family.
Knox made an impression on fans here in December when he played in the annual John Wall Invitational at Broughton High School. He hit a game-winning buzzer beater in the first game against Cary High School.
Knox averaged 29.1 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2 blocks per game this season for Tampa Catholic, who will play for the Florida 5A state finals Saturday.
All four schools – Duke, Kentucky, UNC and FSU – have made strong pitches to Knox.
Knox’s grandfather lives in Apex, and his mother grew up a fan of UNC. However, both his father and mother are graduates of Florida State and are die-hard fans of the Seminoles.
Knox is expected to make his decision this month after the high school basketball season.
UNC currently has four commitments, headlined by 6-2, 175-pound four star guard Jalek Felton.
