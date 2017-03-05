Photo Gallery: Tar Heels win on senior night, defeat Blue Devils |03.04.17

North Carolina players line up for the senior night ceremony prior to the tip off against Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC fans "welcome" the Duke's Grayson Allen to the floor during the pre-game warm-ups at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC fans "welcome" the Duke team to the floor during the pre-game warm-ups at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Dr. John Dykers of Siler City, N.C. is greeted by fans in the North Carolina student section prior to the Tar Heels' game against Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams embraces Stilman White (30) during the senior night ceremony prior to the tip off of the Tar Heels' game against Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams embraces Isaiah Hicks during the senior night ceremony prior to the tip off of the Tar Heels' game against Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) holds his commemorative jersey after being honored on senior night on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ramses Jr. fires up the crowd during the team introductions. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Matt Jones (13), Frank Jackson (15), Amile Jefferson (21), Luke Kennard (5) and Jason Tatum (0) huddle before the start of their game against North Carolina on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot over Duke's Jason Tatum (0) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) and teammate guard Frank Jackson (15) grab a first half rebound as UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) and forward Kennedy Meeks (3) look on. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) fouls Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) as he attempts a shot. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket between Duke's Harry Giles (1) and Jason Tatum (0) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes off on a fast break as UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) trails the play. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) knocks the ball away from UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) in the first half of play at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Duke's Matt Jones (13) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) attempts a shot between UNC guard Kanler Coker (13) and guard Nate Britt (0) in the first half of play. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) battles for an offensive rebound with Duke's Jason Tatum (0) and Frank Jackson (15) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) slaps away a shot by Duke guard Frank Jackson (15). The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) scores over UNC guard Seventh Woods (21) in the first half of play at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) crashes into UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) as he heads for the basket. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and the team watch as referees check the monitor after Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) was called for a technical foul in the first half at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) shoots free throws after a technical foul was called against Duke's Grayson Allen (3) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) defends Duke's Frank Jackson (15) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) blocks a shot by Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) gets a dunk on a fast break ahead of Duke's Luke Kennard (5) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) gets a first half shot blocked by Duke forward Harry Giles (1) at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) defends North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) defends Duke's Frank Jackson (15) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) and UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) get tangles up in the first half of play. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) applauds after scoring 19 points in the first half against Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) drives to the basket against North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) loose control as he drive against North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Tony Bradley (5) grabs a loose ball from Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half of play. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Jason Tatum (0) celebrates following a three point basket in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) kicks the ball out as UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) defends in the second half. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) and Duke's Frank Jackson (15) hit the court during a battle for a loose ball during the second half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) battles UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) as he tries to go inside in the second half . The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at fans to stop chanting "overrated" at Duke players during the second half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24), out with an injury, enjoys the second half against Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) works his way to the basket against Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) and Luke Kennard (5) during the second half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hicks scored 21 in the Tar Heels' 90-83 victory over Duke.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) puts up a shot against Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) and Luke Kennard (5) during the second half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hicks scored 21 in the Tar Heels' 90-83 victory over Duke.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) goes inside against UNC forward Tony Bradley (5) and guard Nate Britt (0). The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a dunk in the first half of play over the Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot between Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) and Jason Tatum (0) during the second half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC head coach Roy Williams encourages his team to play defense in the closing minute of the game as the Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Tony Bradley (5) blocks Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) way to the basket in the second half. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Duke’s Jason Tatum (0), Luke Kennard (5) and Matt Jones (13) during the second half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) shoots over Duke’s Harry Giles (1) and Frank Jackson (15) during the second half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket for two of his game high 28 points against Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) during the second half on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and teammate Brandon Robinson (14) celebrate the Tar Heels’ 90-83 victory over Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) consoles teammate forward Amile Jefferson (21) as they leave the court after the Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) reacts after the Tar Heels’ win over Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina senior Kennedy Meeks (3) wipes back the tears as he addresses the crowd following the Tar Heels win over Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Steve Robinson,Theo Pinson, and coach Roy Williams laugh as senior Kennedy Meeks addresses the crowd following the Tar Heels win over Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina seniors Nate Britt (0) and Kennedy Meeks (3) address the crowd following the Tar Heels win over Duke on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams climbs the ladder to cut down the net following the Tar Heels’ 90-83 victory over Duke, and their ACC regular season championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com