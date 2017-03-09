Woody Durham: The Voice of the Tar Heels

Woody Durham enjoys spending time in his Chapel Hill home office surrounded by memorabilia from his four decades as the voice of the Tar Heels, Durham sometimes listens to football or basketball games at his desk or just spends quiet time alone.
Woody Durham in the press box at Carmichael Auditorium during the Tar Heels’ game against Ohio on December 14, 1985.
Dean Smith talks with Woody Durham at the dedication of the Student Activities Center on January 17, 1986.
Woody Durham calls the North Carolina vs. Kentucky football game on September 22, 1990 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. using his depth charts and notes he memorized before each athletic event he called for the radio network.
Wes Durham talks with his father Woody Durham prior to the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech football game on September 10, 2004 in Atlanta, Ga. Wes Durham called the game for the Georgia Tech radio network, and Woody for the North Carolina network.
Woody Durham, the play-by-play announcer for the University of North Carolina radio network listens to coach Roy Williams post game press conference on Wednesday night Feb. 16, 2005 in Smith Center following the Tar Heel's victory over Virginia.
Woody Durham interviews basketball player Rashad McCants on Wednesday night Feb. 16, 2005 in Smith Center following the Tar Heel's victory over Virginia.
tar heel of the week
Surrounded by decades of former Tar Heel players, UNC coach Dean Smith acknowledges a standing ovation from the crowd as he walks beside Woody Durham after being honored during the Celebration of a Century on February 12, 2010, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Woody Durham concentrates during a visit to speech therapist Amber DePalma on July 26, 2016 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Since being diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia in 2016, Durham struggles to connect words when speaking.
Woody Durham returns to his cart to join long time friends Bill Tate and Bill Howard during a golf outing at Chapel Hill Country Club on July 26, 2016 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Woody Durham eyes his tee shot during a round golf at Chapel Hill Country Club on July 26, 2016 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Milt Petty embraces Woody Durham during a birthday celebration with a group of long time friends from Burlington, N.C. at at the Hickory Tavern in Carrboro, N.C. on August 18, 2016.
Woody Durham gets a kiss from Angela Brantley during a birthday celebration with a group of long time friends from Burlington, N.C. at at the Hickory Tavern in Carrboro, N.C. on August 18, 2016.
Woody Durham talks with former Tar Heel basketball player Dick Grubar during tailgating outside Kenan Stadium before a football game against Pittsburgh on September 24, 2016 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
A collection of Wood Durham’s commemorative rings from North Carolina’s Final Fours and football bowl games from his four decades as the voice of the Tar Heels. The net is from the 2009 National Championship game in Detroit.
Autographed basketballs in Woody Durham's memorabilia collection at his Chapel Hill home.
Mugs of multi-color pens and markers on Woody Durham’s desk at his home in Chapel Hill. For decades he used the colored markers to build depth charts before each game he called for the radio network.
An autographed illustration of North Carolina coach Dean Smith hangs in Woody Durham office. “ To my favorite people the Durhams”.
Woody Durham stops to look over photographs and connect names with faces at his home on September 28, 2016 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Woody and Jean Durham watch an Elon University basketball game against Drexel on January 19, 2017 in Elon, N.C. Their son Taylor Durham calls the Elon games for the ISP Sports Network.
Woody and Jean Durham watch an Elon University basketball game against Drexel on January 19, 2017 in Elon, N.C.
Woody and Jean Durham look over the final stats sheet from an Elon University basketball game while their son Taylor Durham, left, interviews Elon coach Pat Matheny.
Woody and Jean Durham wait for Woody’s speech therapy appointment with Amber DePalma on February 8, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Woody Durham works with speech therapist Amber DePalma on February 8, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Woody Durham points to parts of his body during a visit to speech therapist Amber DePalma on February 8, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Woody Durham looks over Kenan Stadium before taking a walk around the playing field on February 8, 2017 in Chapel Hill.
Woody Durham greets his son Wes Durham during a visit on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N,C. Wes was traveling to North Carolina from his Atlanta home to call a basketball game in Winston-Salem.
Kenan Stadium director and long time friend James Spurling gives Woody Durham a ride around the familiar surroundings of Kenan Stadium during a visit on February 8, 2017 in Chapel Hill.
Wes Durham, right, Woody and Jean Durham's oldest son works with Dan Bonner during a broadcast of the N.C. State vs. North Carolina game on February 15, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C.
Woody and Jean Durham arrive at the Smith Center for the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia on February 18, 2017 in Chapel Hill.
Dr. John Dykers greets Woody Durham as they wait to enter a Ram’s Club function prior to the North Carolina vs. Virginia game on February 18, 2017.
Woody Durham gets a hug from Angela Brantley during a Ram’s Club event prior to the North Carolina vs. Virginia game on February 18, 2017.
Woody Durham is surrounded by friends during a gathering prior to the Tar Heels' game against Virginia on February 18, 2017.
Woody Durham and his wife Jean take their seats in section 213 of the Smith Center for the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia on February 18, 2017 in Chapel Hill. Since retiring as the radio announcer for the Tar Heels in 2011, the Durham’s have not missed a game. Durham reads over the game notes after taking his seat at the end of row C.
Woody Durham gets a hug from his grandson Will Durham during a visit on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N,C.
Woody Durham greets his son Wes Durham during a visit on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N,C. Wes was traveling to North Carolina from his Atlanta home to call a basketball game in Winston-Salem.
Mike Griffin of Indian Trail, N.C. was one of many North Carolina fans who wrote to Woody Durham after he went public following his diagnosis with Progressive Primary Aphasia last year. Griffin said he often would spend fall afternoons raking leaves while listening to Durham call football games on the radio.
Woody Durham photographed at his home in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Woody Durham listens to neurologist Dr. Daniel Kaufer during a visit to his office on Friday, March 3, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaufer concluded that Durham had Progressive Primary Aphasia last year. During this recent visit Woody and his wife Jean discussed how they are dealing with his loss of vocabulary as this condition worsens.
