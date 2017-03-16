Football recruiting roundup: Who has committed to Duke so far?

Duke football has five class of 2018 commitments so far, including one four-star prospect who is considered among the best in the country at his position.
Tahj Rice, a 6-4, 287-pound defensive end who plays for Waggener Traditional High School in Louisville, committed to Duke Tuesday, through a funny video posted on the Courier-Journal’s YouTube page.
Rice is rated the No. 10 defensive end in the country from the class of 2018, and the 206th player overall, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings.
Casey Holman, a 6-4, 285-pound, three-star offensive tackle, committed to Duke via Twitter on March 6.
#dukegang18 pic.twitter.com/fKIwY3g1ld— Casey Holman (@holman_casey) March 6, 2017
Holman plays for Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. He also had offers from Southern Cal, Oregon State, Arkansas State and Ole Miss.
Taiyon Palmer, a 6-0, 167-pound cornerback, committed to Duke in September, but has heard from other programs since then.
Palmer announced on Twitter Tuesday that Appalachian State and Tulane had offered him scholarships. He also received an offer from Marshall last week.
Blessed to receive an offer from Marshall University❕✅ #WeAreMarshall pic.twitter.com/R3O7BQzAl6— Taiyon Palmer (@__TLP3) March 6, 2017
Recruits aren’t official until they sign their letter of intent.
Gunnar Holmberg, a 6-3, 175-pound quarterback, who plays for Heritage in Wake Forest, also committed to Duke in 2016.
In December, Holmberg was named the Cap-8 co-offensive player of the year. He threw for 2,485 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, helping to lead Heritage to the state playoff quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champs Wake Forest High.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe was there to watch him play.
East Carolina has also offered him a scholarship.
Jake Bobo, a 6-4, 185-pound, three-star wide receiver from Bobo Hill High in Belmont, Mass., committed to Duke in February.
He also had offers from Wake Forest, Army and Boston College.
⚪️#DukeGang ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4yEAe4zDnf— Jake Bobo (@jak3bobo) February 25, 2017
Who to watch for?
Kevin Austin, a 6-3, 198-pound, four-star wide receiver, is rated 35th at his position, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He is also rated No. 192 among players at any position.
Austin, who plays for North Broward Prep in Pompano Beach, Fla., also has offers from Southern Cal, Auburn, and Notre Dame.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @GarnerCleveland
Comments