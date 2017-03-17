Photo Gallery: Tar Heels roll over Texas Southern | 03.17.17

North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) defends Texas Southern’s Marvin Jones (24) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Texas Southern’s Zach Lofton (2) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) tries to move the ball as Texas Southern guard Demontrae Jefferson (3) reaches in to grab it during first half action at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a first half shot by Texas Southern guard Zach Lofton (2) at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives to the basket against Texas Southern’s Marvin Jones (24) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Texas Southern guard Demontrae Jefferson (3) gets his shot blocked by UNC guard Seventh Woods (21) as UNC forward Tony Bradley (5) blocks his forward progress in the first half of play at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Texas Southern head coach Mike Davis questions a first half call against his team as they play the Tar Heels at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) fires up a three pointer in the first half as Texas Southern center Marvin Jones (24) defends at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) signals a three pointer after hitting one against Texas Southern in the first half of play at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) is all smiles as he heads off the court at halftime with the Tar Heels holding a big lead over Texas Southern at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a first half shot by Texas Southern guard Zach Lofton (2) at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) grabs a defensive rebound during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Texas Southern on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and Joel Berry II (2) defend Texas Southern’s Demontrae Jefferson(3) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) defends Texas Southern’s Demontrae Jefferson (3) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) looks for help as Texas Southern guard Zach Lofton (2) guards him in the second half of play. Jackson led the Tar Heels with 21 points as they won the game 103-64 at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) reacts during the second half against Texas Southern on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams bites his tongue after having a word with his bench during the second half against Texas Southern on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after reserve player Kanler Coker (13) scored in the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ 103-63 in over Texas Southern on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and Kenny Williams (24) react after reserve player Kanler Coker (13) scored in the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ 103-63 in over Texas Southern on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC players (left to right) guard Kenny Williams (24), forward Theo Pinson (1), forward Justin Jackson (44) and guard Nate Britt (0) react after reserve player Kanler Coker (13) scores near game's end against Texas Southern at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. UNC won the game 103-64
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC players (left to right) guard Kenny Williams (24), forward Theo Pinson (1), forward Justin Jackson (44) and guard Nate Britt (0) react after reserve player Kanler Coker (13) scores near game's end against Texas Southern at the NCAA tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. UNC won the game 103-64
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and Kenny Williams (24) react after reserve player Kanler Coker (13) scored in the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ 103-63 in over Texas Southern on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams, out with an injury reacts with his teammates after reserve player Kanler Coker (13) scored in the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ 103-63 in over Texas Southern on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Texas Southern’s Marvin Jones (24) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) gets a dunk on a fast break ahead of Texas Southern’s Zach Lofton (2) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) drives to the basket against Texas Southern’s Stephan Bennett (15) and Zach Lofton (2) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Texas Southern’s Zach Lofton (2) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Texas Southern’s Stephan Bennett (15) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Texas Southern’s Marvin Jones (24) and Demontrae Jefferson(3) defend North Carolina’s Stilman White (30) during the second half on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and the Tar Heels’ bench celebrate during the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ 103-63 in over Texas Southern on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com