Twitter reacts to, analyzes Duke’s 88-81 loss to South Carolina

Duke started the season the favorite to win the national championship.
After a regular season plagued by injuries, including senior forward Amile Jefferson, freshmen Marques Bolden and Jayson Tatum, junior guard Grayson Allen and coach Mike Krzyzewski, along with Allen’s one-game suspension, the Blue Devils seemed to put it all together just in time for the postseason. Duke entered the ACC tournament as a No. 5 seed, playing - and winning - four games in four days, something no other team had done in the league tournament.
The ACC title earned Duke a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they played, along with North Carolina, in Greenville, S.C. instead of Greensboro. The NCAA moved the tournament site last year due to House Bill 2.
The Blue Devils cruised past Troy on Friday, 87-65, in the Round of 64. Sunday was a different story. Duke faced South Carolina in what was essentially a home game for the Gamecocks. South Carolina scored 65 points in the second half (Duke scored 51) to give the Gamecocks an 88-81 win over the Blue Devils, ending Duke’s season in the Round of 32.
Here’s what Twitter had to say:
Hot take: Duke would have been much better this season if time had been taken to develop Derryck Thornton and Semi Ojeleye...— Chris Strohsahl (@Strohsahl) March 20, 2017
The "-apolis" trend continues. Duke has only won national championships in Minneapolis and Indianapolis. Phoenixapolis isn't a real place.— Crazie Talk (@crazietalker) March 20, 2017
Crazy, Duke was up 7 at the half and scored 51 (51!) points in the second half ... and lost ... by 7 pic.twitter.com/DUdydbsXTe— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 20, 2017
South Carolina scored 69 points against Kentucky.— Not Jerry Tipton (@NotJerryTipton) March 20, 2017
South Carolina scored 65 points against Duke...
.
.
.
.
.
... in the second half.
When UNC has to rely on someone else to beat Duke pic.twitter.com/e04LPpBK7R— Carolyn Fishman (@imaCfish) March 20, 2017
So Villanova, Louisville and Duke were all eliminated this weekend....straight madness— amanda (@acippy22) March 20, 2017
Thank you to Amile Jefferson. True heart and a true Duke legend— Duke Digest (@DukeDigest) March 20, 2017
Duke just lost. And Jim Boeheim is going to coach Syracuse until the sun burns out. Life isn't so bad.— FanCuseDrunk (@DrunkCuseFan) March 20, 2017
Thank you Amile and Matt for the 2 banners you hung in Cameron.— #DukeNation (@TheDukeNation) March 20, 2017
We love you both!
Duke ruined my bracket..— Thomas T. (@ThomasTT811) March 20, 2017
Duke loss yesterday because South Carolina came out after halftime way more intense than them, and Duke couldn't defend them well.— Jayson Buford (@jaysonbuford) March 20, 2017
Duke.— Thomas Beindit (@tbeindit) March 20, 2017
Had.
Nine.
McDonald's.
All-Americans.
And
Lost.
Good morning. Duke lost last night. Have a great day.#southcarolinamadebasketballgreatagain— David Castleberry (@dcberry22) March 20, 2017
When you had Duke winning it all .. pic.twitter.com/i2i66367ho— PMAZ (@pmaz_) March 20, 2017
Duke had flaws all season; biggest no true point guard. It was exposed vs an aggressive attacking @FrankMartin_SC defense.— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) March 20, 2017
Should've known Duke wasn't about that life , with it being our five year anniversary. Bye bye bracket never again will I pick them— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 20, 2017
Who Duke thought they were playing vs. who they got: pic.twitter.com/BomVyKizDH— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 20, 2017
Oops. #Gamecocks #MarchMadness https://t.co/CExekUJ1Ii— U of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 20, 2017
DUKE'S NEW LOGO pic.twitter.com/H9k672cNor— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) March 20, 2017
Comments